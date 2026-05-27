Timing out today's showers and storms, Flood Watch in effect

We are finally entering the last day of our rainy stretch. Unfortunately, the rain chance will be heavy at times today and the risk for flooding continues.

Scattered showers and storms will develop this morning. This rain activity will be hit or miss, basically unorganized. But at times, there will be downpours.

Additional showers and storms will develop as we head into the early afternoon, focusing first on our northern locations. This is where the cold front is coming in first. Slowly, an area of showers and storms will move south/southeast through the Tri-State as we head through the evening drive.

Again, heavy rain will be possible, and the risk for flooding continues. Temperatures will be in the mid 70s. We should see rain wrapping up prior to midnight.

WCPO Radar around 1 p.m.

WCPO Storms by 4 p.m.

The NWS has issued a flood watch for our area. It's in effect all day and will eventually expire at 2 a.m. Thursday.

There's a good chance everyone gets around 1 inch of rain today. But pockets of 2-3" of rain will be possible too. Keep an eye out in low-lying areas, flood-prone areas and rivers/creeks/streams today.

WCPO Flood Watch in effect

Also, a few stronger storms cannot be ruled out today, but this isn't an alarming risk. The Storm Prediction Center has included our eastern counties in a "marginal risk" of severe storms. This is only for the risk of damaging wind gusts.

WCPO SPC Outlook for Wednesday

Once we get through today, rain is not in the forecast for days! We'll get back to mostly sunny conditions this weekend with highs in the mid 70s.

MORNING RUSH

Scattered showers

Isolated storms

Low: 65

WEDNESDAY

Rounds of showers and storms

Heavy rain at times, flooding possible

High: 76

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Drying out

Low: 61

THURSDAY

Partly cloudy

Dry and warm

High: 80

THURSDAY NIGHT

A few clouds

Cooler

Low: 55

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