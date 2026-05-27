Timing out today's showers and storms, Flood Watch in effect

We are finally entering the last day of our rainy stretch. Unfortunately, the rain chance will be heavy at times today and the risk for flooding continues.
Scattered showers and storms will develop this morning. This rain activity will be hit or miss, basically unorganized. But at times, there will be downpours.
Additional showers and storms will develop as we head into the early afternoon, focusing first on our northern locations. This is where the cold front is coming in first. Slowly, an area of showers and storms will move south/southeast through the Tri-State as we head through the evening drive.
Again, heavy rain will be possible, and the risk for flooding continues. Temperatures will be in the mid 70s. We should see rain wrapping up prior to midnight.
The NWS has issued a flood watch for our area. It's in effect all day and will eventually expire at 2 a.m. Thursday.
There's a good chance everyone gets around 1 inch of rain today. But pockets of 2-3" of rain will be possible too. Keep an eye out in low-lying areas, flood-prone areas and rivers/creeks/streams today.
Also, a few stronger storms cannot be ruled out today, but this isn't an alarming risk. The Storm Prediction Center has included our eastern counties in a "marginal risk" of severe storms. This is only for the risk of damaging wind gusts.
Once we get through today, rain is not in the forecast for days! We'll get back to mostly sunny conditions this weekend with highs in the mid 70s.
MORNING RUSH
Scattered showers
Isolated storms
Low: 65
WEDNESDAY
Rounds of showers and storms
Heavy rain at times, flooding possible
High: 76
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Drying out
Low: 61
THURSDAY
Partly cloudy
Dry and warm
High: 80
THURSDAY NIGHT
A few clouds
Cooler
Low: 55
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