Timing out today's rainfall, then cooler air takes over

Scattered showers and isolated storms will be around for the morning drive. This is due to a low-pressure system passing through the Ohio Valley. Severe weather is not expected today.

The best chance for showers and storms will be around until 10 a.m. Then, isolated showers will continue as we approach the noon hour. After 12 p.m., only slight chances of rain continue as winds come in from the northwest at 10 mph. Any rain that develops this afternoon will be light and short-lived. As for temperatures, the cooler air is starting to move in today. Highs will come in between 62 to 65 degrees today. 70 degrees is considered normal for this time of year.

WCPO Reds Forecast Tonight

The sky will turn mostly clear tonight and this allows our temperature to drop even more. We'll cool to 43 degrees.

Thursday's forecast will be dry, partly cloudy and cool. The high should be around 62 degrees.

The next chance for rain arrives on Friday with a weak surface trough passing through the Ohio Valley. These systems are like weak cold fronts. We'll see spotty, light rain during the morning hours. A few stray showers could pass in the afternoon as well, but it looks less rainy. Highs on Friday only hit 58 degrees.

Frost cannot be ruled out on Saturday and Sunday morning. Temperatures in the metro will cool to 37 degrees both mornings, but the outlying areas will be colder. Sunday's forecast will be dry for the Flying Pig Marathon. Temperatures start at 37 degrees that morning and warm to 64 degrees in the afternoon hours.

WCPO Flying Pig Marathon Forecast

MORNING RUSH

Spotty showers likely

Isolated storms

Low: 57

WEDNESDAY

Scattered showers and storms until midday

Mostly cloudy, isolated afternoon showers

High: 65

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Cooler

Low: 43

THURSDAY

Partly cloudy

Below average temps

High: 62

THURSDAY NIGHT

Clouds increase

Cool again

Low: 43

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