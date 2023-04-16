Timing out Today's rain and storm chances plus a big drop in temperatures

Hope you were able to take advantage of the warmth the last several days because there are some changes on the way today as a cold front comes in. This morning we've got a few scattered showers around the area but not much of an issue. Temperatures will be warm this morning as well, only falling down to the upper 50s.

9 FIRST WARNING: Part of the Tri-State is in a Marginal Risk for severe weather on Sunday as a cold front is expected to bring showers & storms. Damaging winds are the primary threat. #WCPO @WCPO #CincyWX #OHwx #NKYwx pic.twitter.com/7ESYHGoMsG — Brandon Spinner WCPO (@wxSpinner89) April 15, 2023

The best threat at storms on Sunday will be around noon as a wave of showers and storms roll in ahead of the cold front. A few stronger to severe storms cannot be ruled out either. The Storm Prediction Center has placed part of the Tri-State in a Marginal Risk for severe weather today. That is threat level 1 of 5, so it isn't overwhelming, but isn't zero.

The wind will also be gusty, from the southwest at 25 to 35 mph at times. Temperatures will be cooling as this front passes, so we'll see an early high of 65 degrees early before falling through the rest of the afternoon.

Tomorrow will be a cold one overall with mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers will be possible off and on through the day. Winds from the west will stay breezy at 20 to 35 mph. We will have some wind chills in the upper 20s and low 30s at times. Not only will we have some isolated showers, there could be some sleet pellets or snow flakes mixing in to the north. No worries about accumulation with these. Highs on Monday will be around 55°.

The cold air sticks around for Tuesday morning before we warm up quickly. The mid 70s are on the way again by midweek.

THIS MORNING

Mostly cloudy

Scattered Rain

Temps: 55

SUNDAY

Showers & storms

Windy & falling temperatures

High: 65

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Scattered showers

Low: 40

MONDAY

Colder & windy

Isolated showers

High: 55

