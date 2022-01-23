Timing out Sunday's snow chance

It's a cloudy start to Sunday with temperatures in the mid 20s. A clipper system will pass through the Ohio Valley today and it brings a snow chance for those north of the Ohio River. To the south, it's just clouds today.

Spotty snow showers bring in our northern locations closer to 8 a.m. and that will continue into the early afternoon. For many, this will just be a dusting of snow. Our very northern counties could see around 1/2" of snow, potentially a touch more. As for temperatures, we'll warm to 36 this afternoon.

The overnight hours are cloudy and cold with a low of 18.

Another quick moving clipper system swings through the area on Monday over nearly the same path. This will again give us spotty snow showers north of the Ohio River with only minor accumulations possible. We'll warm to 39 Monday.

Canadian high pressure slides back into the Ohio Valley on Tuesday and Wednesday, leading to colder temperatures. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 30s and only the mid 20s on Wednesday.

MORNING RUSH

Overcast

Chilly

Low: 25

SUNDAY

Overcast

Snow showers to the north

High: 36

SUNDAY NIGHT

Cloudy

Colder

Low: 18

MONDAY

Mostly cloudy

Light snow to the north

High: 39

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Dry

Low: 23

