Timing out storms for your Easter Weekend Forecast

Friday will be partly cloudy and warmer
Posted at 3:32 AM, Mar 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-29 03:32:25-04

The weather pattern is turning a lot more active for the next several days, so get into the habit of checking the forecast for rain timing!

Here's some good news, our Good Friday forecast should be dry and noticeably warmer. The sky will be mostly cloudy to partly cloudy today with temperatures warming into the upper 60s!

Starting tonight, a stationary boundary will start influencing the forecast locally. The first isolated showers should pass through Saturday morning before daybreak but most of that rain should end by 9 a.m. We'll see a lot of dry time Saturday morning and into the early afternoon. But it looks like we'll see scattered showers and storms returning locally between 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. This does not look like severe weather for us.

Saturday rain
Saturday rain

The same boundary is hanging around again on Easter Sunday. We'll see a small chance for rain early in the morning but we should get a decent amount of dry time during the day. It's later in the afternoon and evening that showers and storms could fire up again along the stationary front. Highs on Easter rise to 68.

Monday's system is one to watch. As low pressure nears our area, this could be a setup for stronger to severe storms regionally. Monday warms to 71.

MORNING RUSH
Mostly cloudy
To partly cloudy
Low: 41

FRIDAY
Partly cloudy
Milder
High: 68

FRIDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Rain chance closer to day break
Low: 50

SATURDAY
Mostly cloudy and warm
Late afternoon storms into evening
High: 70

SATURDAY NIGHT
Spotty showers and storms
Mostly cloudy
Low: 49

EASTER SUNDAY
Mostly cloudy
Scattered storms in the afternoon
High: 68

