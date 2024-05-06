Timing out storms for Monday

Here we go again with chances for showers and storms and there will be a lot more on the radar today compared to what we saw on Sunday.

Showers will move in this morning giving us our most widespread coverage in northern Kentucky and more spotty rain to the north of the Ohio River. Temperatures are in the low 60s. We'll see scattered showers and isolated storms well into the early afternoon hours. After 3 p.m., the rain chance decreases for everyone as the sky stays mostly cloudy. We'll only warm to 70 today.

WCPO Morning showers and storms



Little to no rain is expected tonight. We'll stay mostly cloudy with a low of 61 degrees.

Tuesday will be a stormy day for us and it comes with the risk for severe storms. The Storm Prediction Center currently has our area in a "slight risk" for severe storms. This includes damaging wind gusts, large hail and isolated tornadoes possible with the strongest storms. The first potential round of storms come around midday and then, depending on how the atmosphere recovers, we could see additional strong to severe storms redeveloping late in the afternoon and into the evening hours. The high warms to 79 degrees.

WCPO Tuesday risk for severe storms



Additional chances for showers and storms returns on Wednesday with another chance for severe weather. Temperatures will warm to 83 that afternoon!

MORNING RUSH

Rain likely

A few storms

Low: 63

MONDAY

Best chance for rain before 3 p.m.

Mostly cloudy, not as warm

High: 70

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Slight chance

Low: 61

TUESDAY

Showers and storms likely

Strong to severe storms possible

High: 79

TUESDAY NIGHT

Slight rain chance

Partly cloudy

Low: 63

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========