Timing out snow for this week and how much we could get

It sounds silly to say this, but it's going to be warmer today! A whopping 31 degrees. It's the warmest temperature we've seen in 10 days.

The sky will be mostly cloudy this morning with temperatures in the mid teens. We'll warm to 31 this afternoon as the sky stays mostly cloudy and winds come in from the southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

We will see some passing flurries today, mainly in our northern locations. This could produce a brief dusting.

The sky will be overcast tonight and lows only drop to 25 degrees.

Tuesday is our next chance for snowfall.

We've been watching this system for several days and we are starting to see more agreement in the weather models, which increases our confidence in the forecast.

It looks like snow will begin in the early morning hours in our northern locations and then this line slowly shifts south during the day, bringing light, accumulating snowfall. The best chance and window for snowfall is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

In total, this will produce between 1-3" of snowfall across the Tri-State. This will be enough snow to coat the roads and create slick spots again.

WCPO Midday Snow Tuesday

WCPO Tuesday afternoon snowfall

Temperatures on Tuesday rise to 33. We'll turn a little cooler on Wednesday with a high of 27 and Thursday will also only make it to 27 degrees.

There's another quick system moving through the Ohio Valley on Friday but it looks like this primarily misses our area to the east — but we'll keep an eye on the track of this system and let you know if anything changes.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Not as cold

Low: 14

MONDAY

Mostly cloudy

Flurries, light dusting to the north

High: 31

MONDAY NIGHT

Cloudy

Not as cold

Low: 25

TUESDAY

Light snow likely

1-3" of snow

High: 33

TUESDAY NIGHT

Snow ends, slick spots

Mostly cloudy

Low: 15

