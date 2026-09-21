Timing out showers for Monday and the return of cooler air

Showers and storms will move through the Tri-State as we start the day. A flood watch is also in effect until noon for all counties north of the Ohio River.

The most likely time for showers and storms is before 9 a.m. This means rain could impact your drive into work or as the kids head out for school today. After 10 a.m., there's only an isolated rain chance for the remainder of the day. The sky will be mostly cloudy today and the temperature will be noticeably cooler. Highs on Sunday topped out at 93 degrees. Today our high will only reach 76 degrees.

WCPO Areal Flood Watch until noon

WCPO Morning showers

The sky stays mostly cloudy tonight with a northeast wind at 10 mph. We'll cool to 59 degrees.

Tuesday's forecast will be mostly cloudy as well and again, cooler. With a northeast wind again at 5 to 10 mph, we'll only top out at 71 degrees tomorrow. It's the first official day of Fall and it comes with highs around 6 degrees below normal.

The sky stays mostly cloudy again on Wednesday and that will keep the forecast cool and pleasant again. We'll only warm to 69 degrees on Wednesday.

MORNING RUSH

Scattered showers and storms

Mostly cloudy

Low: 68

MONDAY

Scattered showers and storms until midday

Slight afternoon rain chance

High: 76

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Cooler

Low: 59

TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy

Cool and dry

High: 71

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Pleasant

Low: 58

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