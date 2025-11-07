Timing out showers for Friday, and when snow arrives in the days ahead

A cold front will move through the Ohio Valley today, bringing in showers and a few storms.

The sky is mostly cloudy as we start the day with temperatures in the low 50s by sunrise. We'll warm to 64 degrees today. Spotty, light showers will arrive between 9 to 11 a.m. Scattered showers are likely between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Then after 5 p.m., showers will shift to the east and exit our area no later than 8 p.m.

WCPO Morning rain chance

WCPO Afternoon showers

While there is still a chance for storms today, it's isolated and only in our eastern locations. This would be possible in that 1-7 p.m. timeframe. The Storm Prediction Center continued the "marginal risk" of severe storms today but has shifted that risk more to the east.

WCPO Severe weather chance

Saturday will be mostly sunny and mild. Temperatures warm to the low 60s. It's late that evening and overnight that the next cold front moves through. Showers will fall that night.

Sunday is all about the tumbling temperatures! We'll see temperatures in the mid 40s on Sunday and cooling even more in the afternoon hours. This will give us wind chills in the mid to low 30s later in the day.

Wrap-around moisture behind the cold front will be present on Sunday as well. This could result in some very cold rain or even a rain/snow mix at times. These will be wet snowflakes that melt as they hit the ground. The latest weather models are indicating some light snow possible later Sunday evening and that night.

Continued light snow is possible on Monday, but that's something we need to continue to watch to see how much moisture hangs around for that day.

WCPO Snow chances late Sunday

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Mild

Low: 51

FRIDAY

Spotty showers

Isolated storms

High: 64

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Dry

Low: 45

SATURDAY

Mostly sunny

Mild

High: 64

SATURDAY NIGHT

Spotty showers

Mostly cloudy

Low: 42

SUNDAY

Falling temperatures

Wintry mix at times

High: 45

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

