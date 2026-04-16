Timing out showers and storms for Thursday

Showers will move into the Tri-State today, so don't forget your umbrella!

Temperatures start in the mid to upper 60s this morning under a mostly cloudy sky. Rain is headed our way from Indiana and will move into our western locations after 8 a.m. Spotty showers then move across the Tri-State for the rest of the morning. This should weaken as it moves east. Thunderstorms will be isolated at best and severe weather is not expected today. After 3 p.m., only a slight chance for rain remains as temperatures warm to 78 degrees. Winds will again be breezy today, coming in from the southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

WCPO Thursday rain

The sky turns mostly clear tonight and this allows temperatures to dip a little more, cooling to 57 degrees.

Friday's forecast will be warm, dry and not as windy. Temperatures should warm to the low 80s, the sky will be partly cloudy and winds stay light from the west.

A stronger push of showers and storms will come through on Saturday. This is a cold front and it not only brings a likely chance for storms, it also brings in a big cool down behind it. The Storm Prediction Center already has a large portion of our area in a "slight risk" for severe storms for Saturday afternoon and evening. This would include damaging wind gusts, large hail and the potential for an isolated tornado. Scattered storm chances will be around for much of the day, so if you have outdoor plans, be sure to check the radar at any point in the day.

WCPO SPC Outlook Saturday

Temperatures cool behind the front and highs only reach 58 degrees on Sunday with a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures will quickly rebound back into the 70s next week.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Warm and muggy

Low: 66

THURSDAY

Showers likely

A few storms

High: 78

THURSDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Cooler

Low: 57

FRIDAY

Partly cloudy

Warm again

High: 82

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Mild and dry

Low: 65

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