Timing out severe weather chances

We're starting out warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s.
The Tri-State should stay dry this morning, but rain and storm chances return this afternoon between 1 and 3 p.m. They'll continue throughout the afternoon and evening, with a chance for severe weather.
Eastern portions of the Tri-State are under a slight risk for severe weather from the Storm Prediction Center, while western portions of the Tri-State are under a marginal risk.
The main threats for today are damaging wind gusts and hail but isolated tornadoes are not out of the question.
Temperatures will warm into the upper 80s today, but will feel more like the low-to-mid-90s because that humidity is sticking around.
Rain chances return tomorrow, but nothing severe is expected.
We could see a few isolated downpours, though. So if you have anything planned outside tomorrow, plan to have the umbrella on standby.
Temperatures will drop into the mid-60s tonight and only warm up to a high of 80 tomorrow.
TODAY
Severe weather risk
Humidity continues
High: 88
TONIGHT
Rain, storms clear out
Still humid
Low: 64
SUNDAY
Rain chances return
Cooler temperatures
High: 80
SUNDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Humidity starts to drop
Low: 63
