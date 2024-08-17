Timing out severe weather chances

We're starting out warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s.

The Tri-State should stay dry this morning, but rain and storm chances return this afternoon between 1 and 3 p.m. They'll continue throughout the afternoon and evening, with a chance for severe weather.

Eastern portions of the Tri-State are under a slight risk for severe weather from the Storm Prediction Center, while western portions of the Tri-State are under a marginal risk.

The main threats for today are damaging wind gusts and hail but isolated tornadoes are not out of the question.

Temperatures will warm into the upper 80s today, but will feel more like the low-to-mid-90s because that humidity is sticking around.

Rain chances return tomorrow, but nothing severe is expected.

We could see a few isolated downpours, though. So if you have anything planned outside tomorrow, plan to have the umbrella on standby.

Temperatures will drop into the mid-60s tonight and only warm up to a high of 80 tomorrow.

TODAY

Severe weather risk

Humidity continues

High: 88

TONIGHT

Rain, storms clear out

Still humid

Low: 64

SUNDAY

Rain chances return

Cooler temperatures

High: 80

SUNDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Humidity starts to drop

Low: 63

