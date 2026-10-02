Timing out rain, how long it lasts on Friday

it's finally going to rain today and it looks like rain is going to be around for a large portion of our daylight hours.

Showers start to move in early this morning. By 8 a.m., the leading edge of rain will be around the I-71 corridor and the Cincinnati metro area. Temperatures will be in the low 70s. Showers then turn widespread from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The sky will be overcast and the temperature will slowly cool into the upper 60s.

Spotty, light showers continue between 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. If it's not raining in your town, the sky will still be overcast. By the evening rush, temperatures will have cooled to 64 degrees. After 6 p.m., showers will finally fade off to the southeast. Clouds are going to linger into the evening hours as we dry out.

Clouds decrease overnight as we drop to the low 50s.

Cooler air settles into the Tri-State this weekend. We'll warm to the upper 60s on Saturday under a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures tumble Saturday night as Canadian air settles into the Ohio Valley. We'll cool to 50 degrees going into Sunday morning. Sunday will be mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the low 70s.

Temperatures turn even cooler next week! We'll see highs in the mid 60s on both Monday and Tuesday. There isn't any rain in the extended forecast after what we receive today.

MORNING RUSH

Overcast

Showers likely

Low: 69

FRIDAY

Showers likely

isolated storms

High: 70

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

To partly cloudy

Low: 53

SATURDAY

Mostly clear

Pleasant

High: 68

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Cool

Low: 50

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny

Comfortable

High: 71

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