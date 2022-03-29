Timing out rain for Tuesday evening

Rain is back in play the next 3 days but there are very specific windows for this precipitation and no one day is a washout. So check this out so you can make plans to get outside or work around the rain.

Tuesday's rain chance is best between 6 and 10 p.m. as spotty showers move through the Ohio Valley. This is due to a warm front lifting up through the Ohio Valley. But the rest of our Tuesday is dry, cloudy and cool. The morning starts at 27 and we only warm to 47.

Wednesday's best rain chance isn't until after 8 p.m. for the majority of the area. This means all our daylight hours are DRY and significantly warmer. Temperatures start at 41 tomorrow and warm rapidly to the upper 70s. It will be a mostly cloudy day with very breezy winds from the south. Wind gusts up to 40 mph will be possible. Showers and storms approach from the west after 8 p.m. and then push east across our area after sunset. This line could produce an isolated strong to severe storm. We've been added to a "marginal risk" of severe weather for late Wednesday evening.

Jennifer Ketchmark Wednesday evening severe weather threat



And then Thursday holds a rain chance but it's only a quick, light chance in the morning hours. The remainder of the day will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 60s. Breezy southwest winds will continue at 10 to 15 mph.

MORNING RUSH

Cloudy, chilly

A few flurries

Low: 27

TUESDAY

Cloudy sky, cool

Evening showers

High: 47

TUESDAY NIGHT

Overcast

Not as cold

Low: 41

WEDNESDAY

Mostly cloudy, windy and much warmer

Late evening storms, some stronger

High: 79

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Showers likely

Staying mild

Low: 52

