Timing out rain for Tuesday and snow on Wednesday

We could see some patchy fog as you head out the door, but very little has formed so far, and it seems to be more of an issue north of I-70. Most of the area will start the day overcast, with occasional drizzle and temperatures in the upper 40s.
The temperature will hold steady around 50 degrees for much of the day. The bigger temperature drop will occur tonight after the cold front passes. Speaking of the cold front, it will bring spotty showers to the area today. We'll begin with isolated showers between now and 9 a.m., then spotty showers will take over from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. before fading to the east.
Temperatures will drop quickly tonight, reaching 30 degrees. Moisture will still be moving in behind the cold front, and we should see some spotty snow activity before sunrise. While it will be hard for snow to stick on the roads, you might notice a dusting on elevated surfaces.
Temperatures will only rise to 34 degrees on Wednesday, making for a much colder day. Moisture will continue to move into the Ohio Valley, bringing spotty snow showers. Locally, our best window for snow will be between 2 and 4 p.m. This will not be a widespread snow event on the radar, but rather hit-or-miss cells moving from west to east. This change will continue overnight.
Due to the colder temperatures, it’s possible some slick spots could develop by Thursday morning, but nothing widespread. The low Thursday morning will drop to 18 degrees.
Here’s a look at the amount of snow we could see Wednesday late afternoon and overnight. Some of this snow will melt, but a dusting cannot be ruled out.
MORNING RUSH
Overcast
Drizzle and some fog
Low: 48
TUESDAY
Overcast, steady temps
Spotty showers
High: 50
TUESDAY NIGHT
Overcast, temps fall fast
Some light snow possible
Low: 30
WEDNESDAY
Cloudy and windy
Spotty snow possible
High: 34
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Temperatures tumble
Mostly clear
Low: 18
