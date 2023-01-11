Timing out rain chances today before soaking showers Thursday

It's going to be another mild day here in the Ohio Valley as temperatures start in the mid to upper 30s and warm to 51 degrees. The other element joining the clouds today will be the chance for a few showers.

A warm front is lifting through the area and this will result in a small rain chance this morning and again around the noon hour. But any rain we get today is isolated, light and short-lived.

Jennifer Ketchmark Isolated afternoon showers



Thursday's forecast is the one that deserved the bigger billing because it's going to rain.... hard!

Showers will move in prior to the morning rush and it's likely that rain will come down for peak morning travel. This rain will be heavy for some and we could even hear a few rumbles of thunder too. Rounds of rain will continue for the rest of the morning and into the early afternoon. Temperatures warm to 57. Then the cold front passes and temperatures start to fall. By 5 p.m., we will have cooled to 50.

Jennifer Ketchmark Thursday morning rain likely



Jennifer Ketchmark Heavy rain likely



Overnight, we'll drop to the freezing mark with some light snow possible. That light snow chance continues on Friday along with a lot of cloud cover. But all said and done, this is a trace amount of snow with some locations getting up to 1/2" of snowfall. Minor is the takeaway word! Highs will be in the mid 30s Friday.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Isolated showers

Low: 37

WEDNESDAY

Mostly cloudy

Isolated showers

High: 51

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Drizzle

Low: 48

THURSDAY

Showers likely

A few thunderstorms

High: 57

THURSDAY NIGHT

Light snow possible

Cloudy and colder

Low: 32

