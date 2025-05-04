Timing out rain chances for Flying Pig

After a soggy and gross Saturday, we are once again waking up to some rain around the tri-state.

The good news with our Sunday and Flying Pig, it won't be as much rain as yesterday and we could squeeze out a mainly dry stretch during the marathon.

That being said, pack the rain gear as you head out to the start line or your cheering positions along the route. Rain will more than likely fall at least once or twice during the 3-4 hour race. Good news? Not looking at any storms so we don't have to worry about that.

Temps this morning will be around 50 for the majority of the race. Nice for runners, chilly for spectators.

Later this afternoon it's possible for an isolated storm or two to move in but Flying Pig will be complete by then. Our high today stays in the upper 50s. 10+ below average.

Tomorrow unfortunately looks very similar. Rain off and on for the day and temps ranging from 50-60 during the day.

TODAY

Scattered showers early, then a midday break

Isolated afternoon showers

High: 57

TONIGHT

A few isolated showers

Cooler

Low: 46

MONDAY

Scattered showers

Isolated afternoon storm or two

High: 58

