Timing out more rain, storm chances today

Drier and cooler air move in for the work week
Temperatures are starting out a bit cooler than yesterday in the mid-to-upper-60s and we'll see that trend continue into the afternoon.

The high will be 79, but will feel like the low-80s because of the humidity.

Scattered rain and storm chances return today, but nothing is expected to be severe. A few showers could pop up this morning, but the better timing is going to be in the afternoon and evening.

This won't be a total washout so don't feel like you need to cancel your outdoor plans, but maybe have the umbrella on standby and be prepared to get inside if you see lightning or hear thunder.

Dew points will start to drop overnight, meaning tomorrow it won't feel as sticky and muggy out.

Temperatures will drop to a low of 63 tonight then warm back up to 79 once again tomorrow.

TODAY
Rain chances return
Cooler temps
High: 79

TONIGHT
Humidity starts to drop
Rain clears out
Low: 63

MONDAY
More pleasant conditions
Drier air moves in
High: 79

MONDAY NIGHT
Dry
Mostly clear
Low: 55

