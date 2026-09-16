Timing out isolated storms for Wednesday, heat persists

Wednesday morning starts with a partly cloudy sky and muggy conditions. Temperatures are warmer in the low 70s.

We will be saying "hello" to the heat again today. Temperatures are expected to rise to 92 degrees and feels like temperatures will be around 100 degrees. Winds will be light from the west this afternoon.

There is a rain chance today but it doesn't come into play until after 4 p.m. Isolated showers and storms will develop between 4-6 p.m. and slowly move east through the area. Some of you will see downpours while the majority of us just bake in the heat and stay dry.

WCPO Isolated evening storms

The overnight hours are dry as lows cool to 72 degrees.

Thursday is the 3rd day of our heatwave. The high increases to 93 with a heat index of 100 degrees. The sky will be partly cloudy and while we could see a brief shower, rain shouldn't be an issue for most.

The work week ends with a high of 87 and a partly cloudy sky. We are good to go for Friday night football yet again!

Oktoberfest Zinzinnati and several other Oktoberfest events are happening this weekend. The forecast is going to stay hot and humid. Highs are expected around 86-88 on both days with heat index values into the low to mid 90s. We are still monitoring rain chances. It looks like both days carry a 30-40% chance of rain, with the better chance in the afternoon hours. It doesn't look like a washout.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly clear

Muggy

Low: 72

WEDNESDAY

Partly cloudy

Isolated evening storms

High: 92

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Slight rain chance

Partly cloudy, muggy

Low: 72

THURSDAY

Partly cloudy

Slight rain chance

High: 93

THURSDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Still muggy

Low: 72

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