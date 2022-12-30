Timing out Friday's rain chances

We'll see a few passing showers this morning, but the bulk of the rain with begin this evening into Saturday morning. In the meantime, morning temperatures are starting in the mid to upper 50s! It is an extremely mild morning for this time of the year! We have wind speeds about 10-15+ mph. The few showers we will see this morning, will only last a few hours. We are still looking at a break from the rain after 9 a.m. Highs today will rise to the mid to upper 50s. Rain returns after 5 p.m. and becomes heavier closer to midnight. Lows tonight only drop to the upper 40s.
Rain continues into Saturday morning. In total, we could see 1-1.5 inches of rain. Rain completely fades out around noon. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s with partly to mostly cloudy skies. New Year's Eve night stays dry!
Sunday stays dry with highs in the 50s again. Monday will see slightly warmer temperatures with highs in the upper 50s! There is a chance for a few showers during the Bengals and Bills game Monday night. This is a heads up for anyone heading out to the game! We'll see even more rain Tuesday with highs in the low 60s. By the end of the week, temperatures will fall closer to average.
FRIDAY
Few a.m. showers
Evening rain
High: 58
FRIDAY NIGHT
Rain
Heavy at times
Low: 49
SATURDAY
A.M. rain
Partly to mostly cloudy
High: 54
SATURDAY NIGHT
Dry!
Cooler
Low: 39
9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream
==========
- Interactive Radar: Track weather to your doorstep
- Sign up for severe weather email alerts
- Check latest school closings and delays
- WCPO traffic updates
- Metro bus detours and updates (or call the hotline at 513-632-7538)
- Latest power outages from Duke Energy
- Flight cancellations and delays from CVG, other U.S. airports