Timing out Friday's rain chances

We'll see a few passing showers this morning, but the bulk of the rain with begin this evening into Saturday morning. In the meantime, morning temperatures are starting in the mid to upper 50s! It is an extremely mild morning for this time of the year! We have wind speeds about 10-15+ mph. The few showers we will see this morning, will only last a few hours. We are still looking at a break from the rain after 9 a.m. Highs today will rise to the mid to upper 50s. Rain returns after 5 p.m. and becomes heavier closer to midnight. Lows tonight only drop to the upper 40s.

Rain continues into Saturday morning. In total, we could see 1-1.5 inches of rain. Rain completely fades out around noon. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s with partly to mostly cloudy skies. New Year's Eve night stays dry!

Sunday stays dry with highs in the 50s again. Monday will see slightly warmer temperatures with highs in the upper 50s! There is a chance for a few showers during the Bengals and Bills game Monday night. This is a heads up for anyone heading out to the game! We'll see even more rain Tuesday with highs in the low 60s. By the end of the week, temperatures will fall closer to average.

FRIDAY

Few a.m. showers

Evening rain

High: 58

FRIDAY NIGHT

Rain

Heavy at times

Low: 49

SATURDAY

A.M. rain

Partly to mostly cloudy

High: 54

SATURDAY NIGHT

Dry!

Cooler

Low: 39

