Timing out Friday's rain chance

It's been a string of amazing weather days here in the Tri-State and now it's finally time to talk about rainfall.
Basically, we'll see isolated chances today, even smaller chances on Saturday but scattered showers will impact Sunday for the second half of the weekend.
Our Friday forecast starts with more clouds and a slight chance for rain. Temperatures are mild in the mid 50s. We'll see highs in the mid 70s today, a small drop from yesterday. But this is due to more clouds. Isolated shower will be possible this afternoon as a weak upper level system moves through the Ohio Valley. A few rumbles of thunder cannot be ruled out either.
Saturday is going to be another pretty decent day. Temperatures warm back to the upper 70s with a partly cloudy sky. For the most part, we shouldn't see too much rain during the day. But the same upper level system is still in the region so it's not impossible to see a quick, stray shower on Saturday.
Sunday is the day that rain is more likely. A cold front moves from west to east through the Ohio Valley. The best chance for rain is from around sunrise up through the early afternoon hours. This will be scattered showers and isolated storms. A few stronger to severe storms cannot be ruled out either. The wind will also be gusty at times. And temperatures will be cooling as this font passes. We'll see an early high of 63 degrees.
MORNING RUSH
Mostly cloudy
Slight rain chance
Low: 56
FRIDAY
Mostly cloudy
Isolated showers and storms
High: 74
FRIDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Mild
Low: 55
SATURDAY
Mostly cloudy
Slight rain chance
High: 78
SATURDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Slight rain chance
Low: 49
SUNDAY
Scattered showers likely
Mostly cloudy, windy
High: 63
