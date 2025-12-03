Timing out another chance for snow coming in tonight

We are still seeing some slick spots this morning. Main roads are in great shape but some of our side streets still have snow on them.

Temperatures start in the low 20s this morning under a partly cloudy sky. We'll warm to 34 this afternoon with just a few hit or miss clouds. Winds will be in from the southwest at 5 to 10 mph. But later tonight, another cold front is coming our way!

Tonight's system is weaker but it will bring in some light snow and some fresh snow accumulations as well. Let's start with timing.

Snow should begin around midnight in our very northern zones. This line of light snow will slowly move to the south, into the Cincinnati metro area between 2-6 a.m. But as this line moves south, it will also weaken and dissipate. This means many of our southern locations will not see snowfall or accumulation. So again, the best timeframe for light snow will be from midnight to 6 a.m.

WCPO Snow by 2 a.m.

WCPO Snow by 6 a.m. Thursday

The amount of snow won't be a repeat of what we had Monday night, but it will be enough to create some slick spots. If you are north of the Ohio River, 0.5" of snow is possible, some could see up to 1" of snow. To the south, it's a dusting or no snow at all.

WCPO Snowfall tonight

Cold air will be the story on Thursday. We'll start the day with temperatures in the upper 20s. We'll barely warm to 30 by noon and then temperatures start to tumble. By 6 p.m., we'll be approaching the 20 degree mark.

And then Friday morning, the real chill hits. We'll start Friday's forecast with a low of 15 degrees.

MORNING RUSH

Partly cloudy

Some slick spots remain

Low: 20

WEDNESDAY

Partly cloudy

Below average temps

High: 34

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Light snow falls

Less than 1", mainly to the north

Low: 26

THURSDAY

Mostly cloudy

Falling temperatures

High: 30

THURSDAY NIGHT

Much colder

Hard freeze

Low: 15

