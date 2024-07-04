Timing of storms on the 4th of July

There is no denying it... it will storm on the 4th of July but the entire day isn't a washout. And I do have good news, the lowest rain chance of the day coincides with fireworks this evening!

The morning starts with a lull in precipitation but it's very warm, mostly cloudy and muggy outside. Temperatures start in the mid-70s. By mid to late morning, new storms will start to develop and by noon, widespread showers and storms are likely. Some of these storms could produce very heavy rainfall, frequent lightning strikes and isolated damaging wind gusts. The SPC has our area in a marginal risk for severe weather today. With so many outdoor events on the 4th, it's important to remind you that thunder and lightning means you need to have an indoor alternative between 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

WCPO Midday Storms



After 5 p.m., the chance for showers and storms drops off considerably. We'll only carry a 30% chance for showers and storms into the evening hours. Basically, if storms materialize in the early afternoon, that will stabilize us enough to keep storms away this evening and allow fireworks showers to begin after sunset. But keep in mind, the ground is going to be wet in grassy areas. Bring a lawn chair or something water-resistant to sit on the ground. A tarp under a blanket wouldn't be a bad idea!

WCPO Fireworks forecast



Temperatures at sunset will be around 78 degrees.

Additional chances for showers and storms will move through the Tri-State on Friday but it shouldn't be nearly as much activity as we see today. The better storm chance is in the afternoon, especially east of Interstate 75. Friday we'll warm to 85 and humidity is still high.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and lovely with a high of 83 degrees and lower levels of humidity.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Slight rain chance

Low: 75

4TH OF JULY

Storms likely from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Slight evening storm chance

High: 85

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Lower rain chance

Low: 72

FRIDAY

Spotty storm chance

Otherwise mostly cloudy and muggy

High: 85

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Milder

Low: 66

