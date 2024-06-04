TIMING: How long we'll wait before storms develop Tuesday

Who's ready for more heat and humidity?

Temperatures start in the mid 60s early this morning under a mostly clear sky. We shouldn't see widespread fog again, but some river valley fog isn't out of the question.

The sky will be mostly sunny for the first half of the day and turn partly cloudy this afternoon as temperatures rise to the mid 80s. It's around 4-5 p.m. that you should start to see clouds growing vertically as isolated storms start to pop on the radar. I don't anticipate a ton on the radar, but a few cells will move from southwest to northeast from 5-10 p.m.

The sky is mostly cloudy tonight with muggy conditions. We cool to only 67.

The latest cold front moves through the Ohio Valley on Wednesday. This will bring a small rain chance in the morning but the best potential is from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. The combination of afternoon heating and the cold front will bring through a line of showers and storms. In general, we shouldn't see big severe weather issues, but an isolated stronger storm is possible to the north. The SPC includes damaging winds as a possible issue.

WCPO Wednesday storm chance



WCPO SPC Outlook Wednesday



Drier air starts to move back in on Wednesday. The sky will be mostly sunny with a high of 80.

Friday will be a gorgeous, cooler day with a partly cloudy sky and only a high of 73.

MORNING RUSH

River valley fog possible

Mostly clear

Low: 64

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy

Isolated storms after 4 p.m.

High: 86

TUESDAY NIGHT

Slight rain chance

Otherwise mostly cloudy

Low: 67

WEDNESDAY

Mostly cloudy

Scattered afternoon storms

High: 80

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Clouds decrease

Humidity starts to drop

Low: 63

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========