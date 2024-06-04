TIMING: How long we'll wait before storms develop Tuesday

Who's ready for more heat and humidity?
Temperatures start in the mid 60s early this morning under a mostly clear sky. We shouldn't see widespread fog again, but some river valley fog isn't out of the question.
The sky will be mostly sunny for the first half of the day and turn partly cloudy this afternoon as temperatures rise to the mid 80s. It's around 4-5 p.m. that you should start to see clouds growing vertically as isolated storms start to pop on the radar. I don't anticipate a ton on the radar, but a few cells will move from southwest to northeast from 5-10 p.m.
The sky is mostly cloudy tonight with muggy conditions. We cool to only 67.
The latest cold front moves through the Ohio Valley on Wednesday. This will bring a small rain chance in the morning but the best potential is from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. The combination of afternoon heating and the cold front will bring through a line of showers and storms. In general, we shouldn't see big severe weather issues, but an isolated stronger storm is possible to the north. The SPC includes damaging winds as a possible issue.
Drier air starts to move back in on Wednesday. The sky will be mostly sunny with a high of 80.
Friday will be a gorgeous, cooler day with a partly cloudy sky and only a high of 73.
MORNING RUSH
River valley fog possible
Mostly clear
Low: 64
TUESDAY
Mostly sunny to partly cloudy
Isolated storms after 4 p.m.
High: 86
TUESDAY NIGHT
Slight rain chance
Otherwise mostly cloudy
Low: 67
WEDNESDAY
Mostly cloudy
Scattered afternoon storms
High: 80
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Clouds decrease
Humidity starts to drop
Low: 63
