TIMELINE: Your Election Day forecast

It's Election Day and the forecast will be ideal as you head out to your polling location today.

Temperatures start in the mid to low 60s under a partly cloudy sky. By noon, temperatures rise to 75, and winds increase from the southwest at 15 to 25 mph, gusting to 45 mph. By 4 p.m., we'll hit our high of 79-80 degrees, and the forecast remains dry, warm, and breezy. The record for today's date is 80 degrees in 1975.

Rain will move in overnight, becoming widespread, likely for several hours. Temperatures cool to 61 overnight.

Scattered showers will be on the radar for Wednesday's morning drive, and that spotty chance will continue up through the noon hour. After noon, rain chances are still around, but more isolated. The sky stays mostly cloudy as temperatures warm to 69 degrees.

Slight rain chances continue on Thursday. The majority of the day is mostly cloudy as temperatures warm to 64 degrees.

Friday will be gorgeous in the Tri-State with highs in the mid-60s under a partly cloudy sky.

Then over the weekend, scattered rain chances return with the most likely chance on Sunday.

MORNING RUSH

Partly cloudy

Mild and dry

Low: 63

TUESDAY

Partly cloudy

Warm and windy

High: 79

TUESDAY NIGHT

Rain likely

Overcast

Low: 61

WEDNESDAY

Scattered showers

Turning isolated after noon

High: 69

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Slight chance

Low: 53

