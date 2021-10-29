TIMELINE: When we'll see the best chance for rain today

Cloudy, dreary, cool and rainy weather is on tap for our Friday forecast.

TIMELINE



Now to 7 a.m. - Spotty rain falls mainly in southwest Ohio

7 a.m. to Noon - Rain remains spotty and very light north of the Ohio River

Noon to 5 p.m. - Isolated showers possible, very light

5 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Potential break in the rain in the metro, but isolated rain farther north and south

8 p.m. to midnight - Few showers, isolated and light

Friday morning starts with an overcast sky and temperatures in the mid 50s. The best chance for rain during the morning drive is only in southwest Ohio. Rain will be light. As we go through the morning and early afternoon, additional light showers will develop but it won't be as heavy and it will be spotty. Temperatures barely warm, topping out at 60 at the warmest today. Isolated showers continue into this evening for Friday night football games.

It looks like Saturday is going to be another cloudy, dreary day too. Temperatures will start around 50 and warm to 58. Scattered, light rain will fall Saturday morning and into the early afternoon. But after 3 p.m., rain drops down to a 20% or less chance.

And our Sunday forecast still looks ideal and perfect for Fall. It also gives us great conditions for the Flying Pig/Queen Bee and Halloween.We'll see a low of 47 and highs will be in the low 60s on Sunday with a partly cloudy sky.

MORNING RUSH

Overcast, cool

Scattered showers

Low: 53

FRIDAY

Rounds of rain

Dreary and cool

High: 60

FRIDAY NIGHT

More spotty rain

Cloudy

Low: 47

SATURDAY

Overcast sky

Isolated showers

High: 58

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Cooler

Low: 47

HALLOWEEN

Partly cloudy

Ideal Fall day

High: 62

==========

Sign up for severe weather email alerts