TIMELINE: When we'll see the best chance for rain today

Cloudy, dreary, cool and rainy weather is on tap for our Friday forecast.
TIMELINE
- Now to 7 a.m. - Spotty rain falls mainly in southwest Ohio
- 7 a.m. to Noon - Rain remains spotty and very light north of the Ohio River
- Noon to 5 p.m. - Isolated showers possible, very light
- 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Potential break in the rain in the metro, but isolated rain farther north and south
- 8 p.m. to midnight - Few showers, isolated and light
Friday morning starts with an overcast sky and temperatures in the mid 50s. The best chance for rain during the morning drive is only in southwest Ohio. Rain will be light. As we go through the morning and early afternoon, additional light showers will develop but it won't be as heavy and it will be spotty. Temperatures barely warm, topping out at 60 at the warmest today. Isolated showers continue into this evening for Friday night football games.
It looks like Saturday is going to be another cloudy, dreary day too. Temperatures will start around 50 and warm to 58. Scattered, light rain will fall Saturday morning and into the early afternoon. But after 3 p.m., rain drops down to a 20% or less chance.
And our Sunday forecast still looks ideal and perfect for Fall. It also gives us great conditions for the Flying Pig/Queen Bee and Halloween.We'll see a low of 47 and highs will be in the low 60s on Sunday with a partly cloudy sky.
MORNING RUSH
Overcast, cool
Scattered showers
Low: 53
FRIDAY
Rounds of rain
Dreary and cool
High: 60
FRIDAY NIGHT
More spotty rain
Cloudy
Low: 47
SATURDAY
Overcast sky
Isolated showers
High: 58
SATURDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Cooler
Low: 47
HALLOWEEN
Partly cloudy
Ideal Fall day
High: 62
==========