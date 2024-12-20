Watch Now
TIMELINE: When we'll see snow today

Light snow accumulations possible
Posted
and last updated

A wintry mix will move across the area today and it really boils down to what this means for the roads and travel conditions throughout the day. So let's break it down!

TIMELINE:

  • Now to 6 a.m. - Rain and snow showers move in from Central Indiana
  • 6 a.m. to Noon - Widely scattered rain, snow and mixed precipitation, roads wet
  • Noon to 6 p.m. - Precipitation continues to be light and spotty, waffling between rain and snow
  • 6 p.m. to Midnight - Isolated snow chance, but isolated slick spots possible as pavement temperatures fall

Today's weather story could be very different from one neighborhood to the next. Some of you will see cold rain showers today and maybe a few snowflakes mixing in at times. Some of you will see bursts of snow, accumulating on many surfaces including roads, leading to some slick spots.
The main wave of precipitation will be around from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. That's when this area of rain, snow, and a rain/snow mix will move from west to east across our area. For many of us, the roads will just be wet. But under more consistent bursts of snow, the story will be different.

10 a.m. snowfall
10 a.m. snowfall

Precipitation left this afternoon is lighter and not as impactful. Temperatures hold steady at around 33 degrees.

Then this evening, we might see a few more flurries passing, but not a lot more measurable precipitation. But slick spots could develop as temperatures cool and any lingering moisture on the roads freezes over.

Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs around the freezing mark.

MORNING RUSH
Wintry mix, especially after 7 a.m.
Overcast
Low: 33

FRIDAY
Wintry mix
Light snow accumulations at times
High: 34

FRIDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
A few silck spots possbile
Low: 25

SATURDAY
Mostly sunny
Colder
High: 32

SATURDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Much colder
Low: 18

SUNDAY
Mostly sunny
Chilly
High: 33

