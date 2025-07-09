TIMELINE: When we'll see showers and storms today

Today isn't the day to put the top down or ride a motorcycle into work because rain chances will be present from sunrise to nearly sunset.
An area of low pressure is moving toward the Ohio Valley today. This will bring spotty rain showers this morning toward the tail end of the morning drive, and that hit-or-miss rain will continue until noon. As the heat builds, a few thunderstorms will develop this afternoon between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. After 5 p.m., the chance for storms starts to decrease, and we should be done with rain by 8 p.m. across most of the Tri-State. Highs will reach 86 degrees today. Severe weather is not expected.
Thursday brings another rain chance, but it's much lower. We should only see isolated storms popping up in the early afternoon hours, but what does develop will be limited. Many locations may not experience rain tomorrow. Thursday's high will also reach 86 degrees.
Friday's forecast will be hot and humid. We'll warm to 88 degrees with a partly cloudy sky. There's a slight rain chance, but nothing to worry about.
The next best chance for storms occurs on Saturday afternoon and evening as the next cold front arrives.
MORNING RUSH
Partly cloudy
Slight chance for rain
Low: 71
WEDNESDAY
Spotty morning rain
Scattered afternoon storms
High: 86
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
A few clouds
Patchy fog
Low: 69
THURSDAY
Partly cloudy
Isolated afternoon storms
High: 86
THURSDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Muggy
Low: 69
