TIMELINE: When we'll see rain today

Showers return with seasonal temperatures
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Jeff Chiu/AP
A woman carries an umbrella while walking in the rain in San Francisco, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. Northern California and southern Oregon residents are bracing for a 'bomb cyclone' that's expected at one of the busiest travel times of the year. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Posted at 3:18 AM, Dec 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-01 03:18:43-05

Rain is already developing to our west this morning and it will track east into our area today. Here's the latest information on timing:

TIMELINE:

  • Now to 7 a.m. - Isolated showers possible, mainly to the southwest. Cincinnati mostly dry for the peak morning drive
  • 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. - Rain turns widely scattered, bringing in likely rain for most by 10 a.m.
  • 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. - Most likely chance for light rain for all locations
  • 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. - Rain slowly fades to the east/southeast, best chance east of I-71
  • 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Isolated showers only out in our very southeastern towns, mostly dry

We've been monitoring this rain system for days and at times it looked very isolated. But after looking at how quickly this has developed on radar out to our west this morning, it's easy to see that most of us will see light rain today. The best chance locally is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Rain lingers the longest in our very eastern towns out in Adams, Brown and Mason County until 4-5 p.m. Temperatures will warm to 50 today with a light southeast wind.

We'll dry out tonight and temperatures hold steady around 46 degrees under a mostly cloudy sky.

Thursday turns much warmer and breezy. Temperatures jump to the low 60s for a gorgeous early December day.

Friday will be the pick of the week with a high of 60, light winds and a mostly sunny sky.

MORNING RUSH
Mostly dry
Rain developing to the west
Low: 34

WEDNESDAY
Spotty showers likely
Cloudy
High: 50

WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Drying quickly
Mostly cloudy
Low: 46

THURSDAY
Decreasing clouds
Breezy, warmer
High: 61

THURSDAY NIGHT
Mostly clear
Mild
Low: 40
