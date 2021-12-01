TIMELINE: When we'll see rain today

Rain is already developing to our west this morning and it will track east into our area today. Here's the latest information on timing:

TIMELINE:



Now to 7 a.m. - Isolated showers possible, mainly to the southwest. Cincinnati mostly dry for the peak morning drive

- Isolated showers possible, mainly to the southwest. Cincinnati mostly dry for the peak morning drive 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. - Rain turns widely scattered, bringing in likely rain for most by 10 a.m.

- Rain turns widely scattered, bringing in likely rain for most by 10 a.m. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. - Most likely chance for light rain for all locations

- Most likely chance for light rain for all locations 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. - Rain slowly fades to the east/southeast, best chance east of I-71

- Rain slowly fades to the east/southeast, best chance east of I-71 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Isolated showers only out in our very southeastern towns, mostly dry

We've been monitoring this rain system for days and at times it looked very isolated. But after looking at how quickly this has developed on radar out to our west this morning, it's easy to see that most of us will see light rain today. The best chance locally is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Rain lingers the longest in our very eastern towns out in Adams, Brown and Mason County until 4-5 p.m. Temperatures will warm to 50 today with a light southeast wind.

We'll dry out tonight and temperatures hold steady around 46 degrees under a mostly cloudy sky.

Thursday turns much warmer and breezy. Temperatures jump to the low 60s for a gorgeous early December day.

Friday will be the pick of the week with a high of 60, light winds and a mostly sunny sky.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly dry

Rain developing to the west

Low: 34

WEDNESDAY

Spotty showers likely

Cloudy

High: 50

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Drying quickly

Mostly cloudy

Low: 46

THURSDAY

Decreasing clouds

Breezy, warmer

High: 61

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Mild

Low: 40

