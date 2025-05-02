Watch Now
TIMELINE: When we'll see rain and storms over the Flying Pig Marathon weekend

Strong to severe storms possible Friday
WCPO
It's a 9 First Warning Weather Alert Day due to the risk of strong to severe storms later this afternoon and this evening.

It's here, the Flying Pig Marathon weekend in Cincinnati. There are many outdoor events, and the weather will have an impact. Here's your full weekend forecast!

FRIDAY
It will be another warm and muggy day in the Tri-State with a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will end up in the mid-70s. We'll see isolated showers and storms starting around 1 p.m., but the best chance for storms comes this evening between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. This is when we'll also see our risk for severe storms. The Storm Prediction Center has a large portion of our area under a "slight risk" for severe storms, and an "enhanced risk" has also been added for portions of Northern Kentucky. Damaging wind gusts are the top concern. This could impact the 50 West Mile set to start at 7 p.m.

50 West Mile
50 West Mile

SATURDAY
The chance for rain on Saturday is nearly 100%, but the big question is how many hours of the day it will rain. The most likely time is after noon and continues through the afternoon hours with nearly widespread rain coverage. Temperatures will only increase to 63 degrees due to the clouds and rain. However, there is a potential window of opportunity in the morning to participate in the Toyota 10K. I wouldn't call it completely "in the clear," as there is still a spotty chance for storms, but it isn't as likely as what we'll see later in the day. Fingers crossed, we get a gap in the radar for this race!

Toyota 10K Saturday
Toyota 10K Saturday

SUNDAY
The cutoff low will still be here on Sunday, but the system is finally starting to lose steam. This morning's latest weather models show a dry start to the day on Sunday with an overcast sky. This gives us ideal conditions for the race, with temperatures starting in the low 50s and only warming to the mid-50s by the end of the race. Of course, we need to continue to monitor the latest models coming in, but it's looking better than what we saw 24 hours ago. We'll eventually see isolated showers on Sunday afternoon with a high of only 62 degrees.

Flying Pig Marathon Sunday
Flying Pig Marathon Sunday

MORNING RUSH
Mostly cloudy
Isolated rain chance
Low: 63

FRIDAY
Afternoon and evening storms likely
Some strong to severe storms
High: 75

FRIDAY NIGHT
Scattered showers continue
Overcast, muggy
Low: 56

SATURDAY
Rounds of showers and storms likely
Overcast, cooler
High: 63

SATURDAY NIGHT
Showers fade, overcast
Still muggy
Low: 52

SUNDAY
Overcast morning
Isolated afternoon showers
High: 62

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========

