TIMELINE: When we'll see rain and storms over the Flying Pig Marathon weekend

It's a 9 First Warning Weather Alert Day due to the risk of strong to severe storms later this afternoon and this evening.

It's here, the Flying Pig Marathon weekend in Cincinnati. There are many outdoor events, and the weather will have an impact. Here's your full weekend forecast!

FRIDAY

It will be another warm and muggy day in the Tri-State with a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will end up in the mid-70s. We'll see isolated showers and storms starting around 1 p.m., but the best chance for storms comes this evening between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. This is when we'll also see our risk for severe storms. The Storm Prediction Center has a large portion of our area under a "slight risk" for severe storms, and an "enhanced risk" has also been added for portions of Northern Kentucky. Damaging wind gusts are the top concern. This could impact the 50 West Mile set to start at 7 p.m.

WCPO 50 West Mile



SATURDAY

The chance for rain on Saturday is nearly 100%, but the big question is how many hours of the day it will rain. The most likely time is after noon and continues through the afternoon hours with nearly widespread rain coverage. Temperatures will only increase to 63 degrees due to the clouds and rain. However, there is a potential window of opportunity in the morning to participate in the Toyota 10K. I wouldn't call it completely "in the clear," as there is still a spotty chance for storms, but it isn't as likely as what we'll see later in the day. Fingers crossed, we get a gap in the radar for this race!

WCPO Toyota 10K Saturday



SUNDAY

The cutoff low will still be here on Sunday, but the system is finally starting to lose steam. This morning's latest weather models show a dry start to the day on Sunday with an overcast sky. This gives us ideal conditions for the race, with temperatures starting in the low 50s and only warming to the mid-50s by the end of the race. Of course, we need to continue to monitor the latest models coming in, but it's looking better than what we saw 24 hours ago. We'll eventually see isolated showers on Sunday afternoon with a high of only 62 degrees.

WCPO Flying Pig Marathon Sunday



MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Isolated rain chance

Low: 63

FRIDAY

Afternoon and evening storms likely

Some strong to severe storms

High: 75

FRIDAY NIGHT

Scattered showers continue

Overcast, muggy

Low: 56

SATURDAY

Rounds of showers and storms likely

Overcast, cooler

High: 63

SATURDAY NIGHT

Showers fade, overcast

Still muggy

Low: 52

SUNDAY

Overcast morning

Isolated afternoon showers

High: 62

