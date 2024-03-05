TIMELINE: When storms move in Tuesday

Showers and storms are back today!
Tuesday morning starts dry with a mostly cloudy sky and a low of 57 degrees. We'll get through the main morning drive without any rain issues. The timing of rain for this afternoon has slowed down just a little bit. It looks like our best chances for showers and storms start after 1 p.m. and are most likely through the peak evening drive. Then showers will taper off late this evening. Highs will be lower today in the upper 60s.
Severe weather is not expected with this system and rain amounts should be around 1/2 inch or less.
We'll still see an isolated rain chance on Wednesday morning but the impact of rain should be slim to none. This is good news for the morning drive Wednesday. The sky will be mostly cloudy throughout the day with a high of only 56 degrees.
Thursday's forecast is dry and partly cloudy with a high of 60. And then rain is back on Friday with the next round of low pressure. We'll warm to the low 60s on Friday.
MORNING RUSH
Mostly cloudy
Mild
Low: 57
TUESDAY
Showers and storms after 12 p.m.
Cloudy and mild
High: 68
TUESDAY NIGHT
Spotty, light rain
Overcast
Low: 51
WEDNESDAY
Mostly cloudy, cooler
Isolated rain chance
High: 56
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Cooler
Low: 41
