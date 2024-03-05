TIMELINE: When storms move in Tuesday

Showers and storms are back today!

Tuesday morning starts dry with a mostly cloudy sky and a low of 57 degrees. We'll get through the main morning drive without any rain issues. The timing of rain for this afternoon has slowed down just a little bit. It looks like our best chances for showers and storms start after 1 p.m. and are most likely through the peak evening drive. Then showers will taper off late this evening. Highs will be lower today in the upper 60s.

WCPO 2 p.m. storms Tuesday



WCPO 5 p.m. Tuesday



Severe weather is not expected with this system and rain amounts should be around 1/2 inch or less.

We'll still see an isolated rain chance on Wednesday morning but the impact of rain should be slim to none. This is good news for the morning drive Wednesday. The sky will be mostly cloudy throughout the day with a high of only 56 degrees.

Thursday's forecast is dry and partly cloudy with a high of 60. And then rain is back on Friday with the next round of low pressure. We'll warm to the low 60s on Friday.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Mild

Low: 57

TUESDAY

Showers and storms after 12 p.m.

Cloudy and mild

High: 68

TUESDAY NIGHT

Spotty, light rain

Overcast

Low: 51

WEDNESDAY

Mostly cloudy, cooler

Isolated rain chance

High: 56

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Cooler

Low: 41

