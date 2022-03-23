TIMELINE: When storms are possible today, threat for severe storms

Today will be warm, windy and eventually stormy! I have a breakdown of the active day for you.
The morning hours start with an overcast sky and a few light rain showers. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s. Winds will pick up quickly this morning, pumping in from the southwest at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph. This will help push temperatures into the upper 60s by the early afternoon.
We have a marginal risk of severe weather today. This includes a low end threat to see damaging wind gusts, large hail and an isolated tornado. But this is NOT a severe weather outbreak type of setup for us.
It's around 12-1 p.m. that isolated thunderstorms will start to pop in the Tri-State. This is when we could also see a few strong to severe storms developing. Scattered storms will be on the radar, moving quickly to the northeast for a few hours. But by 5 p.m., a lot of this activity should be wrapped up and moving out of our area. The rest of the evening is mostly cloudy and breezy with cooling temperatures.
Overnight, breezy winds continue as temperatures cool to the mid 40s. The sky will be mostly cloudy.
Thursday is a noticeably cooler day. Temperatures warm to the mid 50s that afternoon with a mostly cloudy sky. Winds stay breezy from the southwest at 15 to 20 mph. And I can't rule out a few isolated showers during the day too.
Cool air takes over for us for several days in a row. Highs will slip below average and into the mid to upper 40s for the weekend ahead!
MORNING RUSH
Isolated, light showers
Cloudy
Low: 57
WEDNESDAY
Scattered afternoon storms
Windy
High: 69
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Showers fade quickly
Cooling
Low: 45
THURSDAY
Mostly cloudy
Slight rain chance
High: 56
THURSDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Breezy
Low: 40
