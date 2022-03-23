TIMELINE: When storms are possible today, threat for severe storms

Today will be warm, windy and eventually stormy! I have a breakdown of the active day for you.

The morning hours start with an overcast sky and a few light rain showers. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s. Winds will pick up quickly this morning, pumping in from the southwest at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph. This will help push temperatures into the upper 60s by the early afternoon.

We have a marginal risk of severe weather today. This includes a low end threat to see damaging wind gusts, large hail and an isolated tornado. But this is NOT a severe weather outbreak type of setup for us.

Jennifer Ketchmark Wednesday Severe Weather Risk



It's around 12-1 p.m. that isolated thunderstorms will start to pop in the Tri-State. This is when we could also see a few strong to severe storms developing. Scattered storms will be on the radar, moving quickly to the northeast for a few hours. But by 5 p.m., a lot of this activity should be wrapped up and moving out of our area. The rest of the evening is mostly cloudy and breezy with cooling temperatures.

Jennifer Ketchmark Early afternoon storms



Overnight, breezy winds continue as temperatures cool to the mid 40s. The sky will be mostly cloudy.

Thursday is a noticeably cooler day. Temperatures warm to the mid 50s that afternoon with a mostly cloudy sky. Winds stay breezy from the southwest at 15 to 20 mph. And I can't rule out a few isolated showers during the day too.

Cool air takes over for us for several days in a row. Highs will slip below average and into the mid to upper 40s for the weekend ahead!

MORNING RUSH

Isolated, light showers

Cloudy

Low: 57

WEDNESDAY

Scattered afternoon storms

Windy

High: 69

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Showers fade quickly

Cooling

Low: 45

THURSDAY

Mostly cloudy

Slight rain chance

High: 56

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Breezy

Low: 40

