TIMELINE: When storms are most likely on Monday

We have one more rainy day to get through, and then we are in the clear for several days in a row. But for Monday, it’s all about showers and thunderstorms.

TIMING:



Now to 8 a.m. - Isolated showers and storms

8 a.m. to 12 p.m. - Showers and storms likely

12 p.m. to 5 p.m. - Storms continue, moving more to the east

5 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Storms end, clouds decrease

WCPO Monday morning storms

WCPO Midday storms

Temperatures start in the mid 60s, and it’s muggy outside. Showers will develop to our west before sunrise and move into the Tri-State. We'll see storm chances from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. For the most part, the severe weather risk isn’t alarming today, but a stronger storm cannot be ruled out in our eastern spots during the early afternoon hours. Even there, it’s a low-end threat for damaging wind gusts. Temperatures will reach 75 today.

WCPO SPC outlook Monday

Rain will move out this evening, and clouds will begin to decrease. Overnight, the sky will turn mostly clear, and we'll cool to 60. Tuesday morning will be refreshing!

Tuesday’s forecast is mostly sunny and dry. Temperatures will warm to the upper 70s with lower levels of humidity.

The rest of the work week forecast will be dry and warmer. Temperatures will reach 82 on Wednesday and then into the mid to low 80s for Thursday and Friday. It’s going to be a great week to head to the pool!

MORNING RUSH

Clouds increase

Rain arriving

Low: 66

MONDAY

Showers likely

Thunderstorms

High: 75

MONDAY NIGHT

Clearing out

Mild

Low: 60

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny

Pleasant

High: 78

TUESDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Mild

Low: 58

