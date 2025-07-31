TIMELINE: When storms are expected and when it will feel less humid

Here are the big items to help you plan your day!



Storm Timing

Large temperature spread from west to east

Why does it still feel humid

First up, let's break down thunderstorm timing across the Tri-State. Showers and storms will enter our Indiana counties between 8 and 10 a.m. This line then moves into the Cincinnati metro area from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The line of storms will continue to move east and bring storms east of Cincinnati from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. But it looks like storms should be done area-wide well before the evening rush.

Temperatures will be interesting today too. Our western locations will only see highs in the upper 70s because rain arrives earlier for you. Cincinnati is expected to reach the low 80s before we start to cool off. But our eastern towns like Maysville and West Union could still make it to the upper 80s today with oppressive humidity because you'll wait the longest for rain to arrive.

The final element to address is humidity. Just because you are seeing that our high should be around 83 today, doesn't mean the humidity is instantly going away. It's going to storm. That requires moisture, so it's still very humid outside. You will notice that it isn't as sticky outside this evening, but it's a slow process.

Friday's forecast is when you'll truly notice that it's not as hot or humid outside. We'll start the day at 65 and only warm to 80. By the afternoon, you won't even notice the humidity, and this will be the case throughout the weekend! Enjoy it!

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Still very muggy

Low: 75

THURSDAY

Midday storms likely

Mostly cloudy, still humid

High: 83

THURSDAY NIGHT

Clouds move out

Drier air moves in

Low: 65

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny

Pleasant

High: 80

FRIDAY NIGHT

Clear sky

Cooler

Low: 61

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========