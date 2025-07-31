TIMELINE: When storms are expected and when it will feel less humid

Here are the big items to help you plan your day!
- Storm Timing
- Large temperature spread from west to east
- Why does it still feel humid
First up, let's break down thunderstorm timing across the Tri-State. Showers and storms will enter our Indiana counties between 8 and 10 a.m. This line then moves into the Cincinnati metro area from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The line of storms will continue to move east and bring storms east of Cincinnati from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. But it looks like storms should be done area-wide well before the evening rush.
Temperatures will be interesting today too. Our western locations will only see highs in the upper 70s because rain arrives earlier for you. Cincinnati is expected to reach the low 80s before we start to cool off. But our eastern towns like Maysville and West Union could still make it to the upper 80s today with oppressive humidity because you'll wait the longest for rain to arrive.
The final element to address is humidity. Just because you are seeing that our high should be around 83 today, doesn't mean the humidity is instantly going away. It's going to storm. That requires moisture, so it's still very humid outside. You will notice that it isn't as sticky outside this evening, but it's a slow process.
Friday's forecast is when you'll truly notice that it's not as hot or humid outside. We'll start the day at 65 and only warm to 80. By the afternoon, you won't even notice the humidity, and this will be the case throughout the weekend! Enjoy it!
MORNING RUSH
Mostly cloudy
Still very muggy
Low: 75
THURSDAY
Midday storms likely
Mostly cloudy, still humid
High: 83
THURSDAY NIGHT
Clouds move out
Drier air moves in
Low: 65
FRIDAY
Mostly sunny
Pleasant
High: 80
FRIDAY NIGHT
Clear sky
Cooler
Low: 61
9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream
==========
- Interactive Radar: Track weather to your doorstep
- Sign up for severe weather email alerts
- Check latest school closings and delays
- WCPO traffic updates
- Metro bus detours and updates (or call the hotline at 513-632-7538)
- Latest power outages from Duke Energy
- Flight cancellations and delays from CVG, other U.S. airports