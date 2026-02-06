TIMELINE: When snow falls today and how much we'll get

It's going to snow today!

A winter weather advisory is in effect for the Tri-State from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Snow will come down quickly this morning and it will lead to slick spots on the roads for a period of time before starting to melt and travel conditions will improve.

TIMELINE:



Now to 7 a.m. - Dry roads, no snow, but approaching from the northwest

7 a.m. to 9 a.m. - Snow moves in

9 a.m. to 12 p.m. - Snow is likely, a quick 1-2" of snow accumulates

12 p.m. to 4 p.m. - Snow ends, but coats some roads, snow starts to melt

4 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Isolated late effect snow showers come in with breezy winds, no additional accumulation.

AMOUNTS:

Today's snowfall is one that will be a little tricky to measure because a lot of it will melt as it falls. Much like the event earlier this week, roads will be wet, but at times snow-covered and slick. But as we get into the afternoon hours when the snow is done, it's expected that roads will improve as the snow melts.

Clipper systems generally produce about 1-2" of snowfall and that's exactly what we are expecting today. Snowfall amounts could be a little bit lower to the southwest, mainly because you are right on the edge of this system and your temperatures will be a little bit warmer too.

MORNING RUSH

Overcast

Snow moves in

Low: 25

FRIDAY

Snow likely

1-2" of wet snow

High: 36

FRIDAY NIGHT

Flurries possible

Mostly cloudy and breezy

Low: 10

SATURDAY

Mostly sunny

Colder

High: 20

SATURDAY NIGHT

Much colder

Few clouds

Low: 9

SUNDAY

Mostly cloudy

Chilly

High: 28

==========