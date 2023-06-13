TIMELINE: When showers and storms move in Tuesday

In a short amount of time, here we are again talking about rainfall coming through the Tri-State!

TIMELINE :



Now to 8 a.m. - Few clouds, refreshing start

8 a.m. to Noon - Turning partly cloudy, dry

Noon to 3 p.m. - Clouds build, watching showers to the north

3 p.m. to 6 p.m. - Scattered showers begin, downpours at times

6 p.m. to 9 p.m. - Rain likely, isolated storms

9 p.m to Midnight - More rain, isolated storms

The morning starts with a mostly clear sky and temperatures in the mid 50s. It's refreshing outside. We'll warm to 70 by noon under a partly cloudy sky and temperatures continue to rise to 74 this afternoon. It's a bit warmer than our cool, cloudy Monday. A weak cold front is coming down from Canada today, so this will bring rain chances to our northern locations first and then this boundary will slowly dip to the south this evening, bringing better rain chances to the entire viewing area. Most of the weather models have our best rain chances starting between 3-5 p.m. There is one model showing rain as early as 2 p.m. (seen below north of the Ohio River. So if you are needing to get things done outside today, aim for prior to this time. Scattered showers and storms are likely for the evening drive and this will continue through the rest of the day and lingering overnight as well.

WCPO Earliest possible storm arrival today



WCPO Scattered evening showers and storms



Showers fade early Wednesday morning. Clouds will decrease during the day, turning to a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures start in the upper 50s tomorrow and warm to 76 degrees.

There's another small rain chance coming in for Thursday evening that we are watching, but it's brief. Friday we are back to a mostly sunny and warmer forecast with highs in the upper 70s.

Good news for the weekend, rain chances look lower now for Saturday. I've adjusted the forecast to be partly cloudy and dry with a high of 81. Sunday is where we are still looking at the chance for rain, but I'm still not 100% sold.

MORNING RUSH

Few clouds

Cooler

Low: 56

TUESDAY

Clouds build

Scattered afternoon showers and storms

High: 74

TUESDAY NIGHT

Showers continue

Isolated storms

Low: 58

WEDNESDAY

Partly cloudy

Slight rain chance

High: 76

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Mild

Low: 55

