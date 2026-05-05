TIMELINE: When rain moves through Tuesday

Rounds of rain... that's the big story today. Let's time out when rain is most likely.

A line of thunderstorms is slowly moving into our area this morning from southeast Indiana. As this moves southeast, it should lessen in strength and coverage. As we head closer to 6 a.m., spotty showers will be possible over the Cincinnati metro area. But it looks like a lot of this rain should fall apart by 7 to 9 a.m.

Then, the rest of the morning hours will be dry and overcast. Temperatures warm to 67 by the noon hour and then up to 70 degrees by 2 p.m. The next round of rain will be associated with the cold front and this should bring showers back between 1 and 4 p.m. Rain looks likely by the evening drive, including some heavier rain at times. Severe weather is not expected today. But this is going to be a good, soaking rainfall. We should see rainfall totals between 0.5" to 1.0" across the Tri-State.

WCPO Showers and storms by 3 p.m.

WCPO Showers by 6 p.m.

Showers will continue overnight but fade before sunrise on Wednesday. We'll cool to 49 tonight.

Cooler air starts moving into the Tri-State on Wednesday. Temperatures only warm to 60 degrees tomorrow. The sky will be mostly cloudy and light north winds are expected.

Thursday is even cooler. We'll start the day at 43 and warm to only 58 degrees. 72 degrees is "normal" for this time of year.

Friday's forecast is looking rather pleasant. Despite the cool start at 41 degrees, we'll warm to 58 that afternoon under a partly cloudy sky. A quick rain chance passes that night into Saturday morning.

MORNING RUSH

Showers fading

Mostly cloudy/overcast

Low: 61

TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy

Afternoon and evening rain likely

High: 70

TUESDAY NIGHT

Rain continues

Overcast

Low: 49

WEDNESDAY

Mostly cloudy

Cooler

High: 60

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Cooler

Low: 43

Want this forecast delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for the daily forecast email newsletter here.

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========