TIMELINE: When rain moves in Tuesday

Rain is finally in the forecast today but we'll be waiting a while for those first drops to fall. So in the meantime, soak in the warm air while it's still here!

Temperatures start in the mid to low 50s this morning under a partly cloudy sky. We'll warm to 71 by the noon hour as the sky turns mostly cloudy. Eventually, temperatures will rise to 78 degrees. The record for today's date is 82 in 1963.

When it comes to rain, the best chance won't arrive until 7-8 p.m. but a few stray showers ahead of this activity can't be ruled out either. We are seeing signs that a few light showers could develop in the afternoon hours. But don't expect much to even make it to the surface. With dry air here closer to the ground, a lot of our afternoon rain will evaporate (virga) and give us very little precipitation. The best chance for rain will be from 7 p.m. to midnight as a line of showers pushes across the area. It's possible that we could get a brief gusty wind and a few rumbles of thunder. But severe weather is not expected.

Jennifer Ketchmark Evening showers return



Spotty showers continue overnight night but any leftover rain will be very light. The overnight temperature cools to 52.

The main cold front will be long gone on Wednesday morning but a secondary trough behind it will keep clouds around on Wednesday and the potential for an isolated shower. This rain chance would be very light but we aren't talking about a shield of rain on the radar. We are looking at a few cells here and there producing sprinkles. This chance will linger for some of our very eastern towns, east of I-75, even into the early afternoon hours. Wednesday's high will be noticeably cooler, only topping out at 59 degrees.

Temperatures rebound for the weekend, returning to the mid 60s with dry conditions. But rain will return later Sunday evening and spotty, light rain is expected on Halloween.

MORNING RUSH

Partly cloudy

Mild

Low: 54

TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy

Evening showers, a few storms

High: 78

TUESDAY NIGHT

Spotty showers

Cloudy, mild

Low: 52

WEDNESDAY

Mostly cloudy with isolated showers

Drying for the afternoon

High: 59

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Cooler

Low: 40

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========