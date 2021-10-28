TIMELINE: When rain moves in today

Rain is back today and it's going to have a bigger impact on our afternoon plans. Temperatures will barely rise today too because of the clouds and ongoing showers. Our high is expected around 59.

Now to 7 a.m. - Mostly dry but we will start to see rain coming into our very western towns by 7

7 a.m. to 10 a.m. - Light rain advances into all of our Indiana locations, northern Kentucky and just barely into our Ohio counties.

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. - Widespread rain likely, a few downpours develop

1 p.m. to 5 p.m . - Widely scattered rain and the occasional downpour continues

5 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Rain turns a little lighter but still a good chance for precipitation

Jennifer Ketchmark Rain by noon on October 28, 2021



Jennifer Ketchmark Rain by 5 p.m. on October 28, 2021



Honestly, today is one of those true washout forecasts. Thankfully, the rain misses the morning drive but it will absolutely be around for the evening drive.

Light, scattered showers will continue tonight with nearly stable temperatures in the mid 50s.

This same area of low pressure will be around on Friday, giving us occasional showers. This will not be as heavy as what falls on Thursday and we will get more windows of opportunity during the day. Temperatures barely budge tomorrow, starting in the mid 50s and warming to 59 at the warmest.

Saturday will be cloudy yet again with highs in the upper 50s. there's still a 30% chance for rain that day.

MORNING RUSH

Overcast

Warmer

Low: 47

THURSDAY

Afternoon rain likely

Heavy at times

High: 59

THURSDAY NIGHT

Rain continues

Cloudy

Low: 53

FRIDAY

Scattered rain

Lighter precip

High: 59

FRIDAY NIGHT

Light showers continue

Cloudy

Low: 50

==========

Sign up for severe weather email alerts