TIMELINE: When rain moves in and the drive time impacted

Rain will move into the Tri-State today, affecting the evening drive, so plan ahead of longer drive times coming home tonight.
Thankfully, the morning drive will be partly cloudy and dry. But it is cold outside! Temperatures are in the mid to low 30s and this will mean areas of frost.
The sky turns mostly cloudy by noon and overcast ahead of sunset. It's around 5 p.m. that showers should move into Indiana. Then by 6-7 p.m., that rain shield moves across the metro area. By 8 p.m., rain should be widespread with pockets of heavier rain at times.
Rain is likely for all locations in the overnight hours. Temperatures will hover in the mid-40s, so this is a cold rain.
By Thursday morning, we'll still see lingering showers and this could also impact our travel conditions and drive times. The rain coming down should be lighter, but it still means wet roads and active precipitation. Plan ahead of longer drive times.
Spotty, light rain will continue on Thursday and if it's not raining, the sky will be overcast. Thursday's high tops out at 56 degrees.
MORNING RUSH
Partly cloudy
Areas of frost
Low: 37
WEDNESDAY
Mostly cloudy
Evening showers likely
High: 60
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Rain likely
Overcast
Low: 48
THURSDAY
Overcast sky
Spotty, light rainfall
High: 56
THURSDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Above average lows
Low: 46
