TIMELINE: When rain moves in and the drive time impacted

Rain will move into the Tri-State today, affecting the evening drive, so plan ahead of longer drive times coming home tonight.

Thankfully, the morning drive will be partly cloudy and dry. But it is cold outside! Temperatures are in the mid to low 30s and this will mean areas of frost.

The sky turns mostly cloudy by noon and overcast ahead of sunset. It's around 5 p.m. that showers should move into Indiana. Then by 6-7 p.m., that rain shield moves across the metro area. By 8 p.m., rain should be widespread with pockets of heavier rain at times.

WCPO 5 p.m. Wednesday



WCPO 8 p.m. Wednesday



Rain is likely for all locations in the overnight hours. Temperatures will hover in the mid-40s, so this is a cold rain.

By Thursday morning, we'll still see lingering showers and this could also impact our travel conditions and drive times. The rain coming down should be lighter, but it still means wet roads and active precipitation. Plan ahead of longer drive times.

WCPO 7 a.m. Thursday



Spotty, light rain will continue on Thursday and if it's not raining, the sky will be overcast. Thursday's high tops out at 56 degrees.

MORNING RUSH

Partly cloudy

Areas of frost

Low: 37

WEDNESDAY

Mostly cloudy

Evening showers likely

High: 60

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Rain likely

Overcast

Low: 48

THURSDAY

Overcast sky

Spotty, light rainfall

High: 56

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Above average lows

Low: 46

