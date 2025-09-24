TIMELINE -- When rain is most likely today and how much precipitation we'll get

We are going to see rounds of rainfall in today's forecast and at times, a few storms. Let's jump into how this impacts your day and any severe weather threats.

First, we need to discuss the latest severe weather outlook. The Storm Prediction Center has removed the risk for severe storms in the Tri-State today. The afternoon storms that develop could still produce some gusty winds, but overall, we should stay below the severe threshold.

Scattered showers and isolated showers will be on the move this morning. We had a decent batch of storms move through in the overnight hours and another wave of activity will come our way as we head into the morning drive. This rain will be hit or miss.

We'll see a little less activity by the late morning hours, but then it starts up again in the early afternoon as more moisture arrives from the southwest. Scattered showers and storms will be on radar for the rest of the afternoon and evening hours. Some of these storms will produce heavy downpours too.

Rain will continue to fall tonight too! Temperatures cool to the mid 60s overnight and it's still muggy outside.

While there is a chance for rain again on Thursday, it isn't going to impact your day as much. We'll see spotty morning activity and then after the noon hour, the chance for rain drops to 20-30%, meaning only a small potential for rain. We should experience more dry weather for the second half of the day and better conditions to get outside. Highs end up in the mid 70s.

We'll cool nicely heading into Friday morning thanks to fewer clouds. We'll drop to 56. And Friday will be dry and mostly sunny with a high of 76 degrees. It will be a gorgeous evening for Friday night football.

MORNING RUSH

Spotty showers

A few storms

Low: 67

WEDNESDAY

Rounds of showers

A few storms, mostly cloudy

High: 76

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Rain likely

Isolated storms

Low: 65

THURSDAY

Morning showers likely

Isolated afternoon chance

High: 74

THURSDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Cooler

Low: 56

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========