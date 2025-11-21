TIMELINE: When rain falls on Friday

And here we go again this week, another rainy day in the Tri-State.

Areas of fog have developed this morning. A dense fog advisory is in effect for Fayette, Franklin and Union County (IN) until 10 a.m.

Showers will be arriving this morning, but it could hold off in the metro until the end of the morning rush. Light rain will be possible in northern Kentucky before 7 a.m. Then showers turn widely scattered from 9 a.m. to noon. Spotty showers will likely continue this afternoon and into this evening. Temperatures will slowly rise today due to all the clouds. We should top out around 54 degrees.

WCPO Friday morning showers

WCPO Showers by midday

WCPO Friday evening rainfall

In total, we are looking at a half inch or less of rain for most locations. But a few reports up to 1" cannot be ruled out.

Light rain continues tonight and then exits early Saturday afternoon. If you have outdoor plans on Saturday, you are good to go! Clouds will decrease throughout the day, revealing sunshine for the afternoon. Temperatures top out in the mid-50s.

Sunday's forecast looks fantastic as well! We'll start at 36 degrees and then warm to the upper 50s in the afternoon hours. The sky will be mostly sunny and it's a rain-free day.

WCPO Bengals forecast for Sunday

Next week is a big week for Thanksgiving preparations and travel. It looks like rain will return by Monday evening and we'll see rounds of rainfall on Tuesday. That will be the wettest day for travel locally and regionally. There's only a slight rain chance on Wednesday, the busiest travel day for Thanksgiving travel.

There's been a lot of buzz about next week's forecast and the potential for snowfall. As we often warn, snowfall forecasts shared more than a week before an event are often erroneous, and that is proving to be the case yet again. We've been watching the system, and the newest data now removes the chance of snow completely for Friday's forecast. Yes, it will be colder but we won't be shovelling snow. Just be prepared to bundle up!

MORNING RUSH

Cloudy

Rain arriving

Low: 47

FRIDAY

Showers likely

Overcast

High: 54

FRIDAY NIGHT

Overcast sky

Rain fades

Low: 42

SATURDAY

Partly cloudy

To mostly sunny

High: 54

SATURDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Cooler

Low: 36

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny

Pleasant

High: 58

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========