TIMELINE: When it will rain today and how high the winds get

Halloween is finally here and the big items we need to break down include the rain timing and how windy it will be today.

RAIN TIMING

The morning starts overcast and warm with temperatures in the mid-60s. By noon, showers will start moving in from west to east. This first push of rain will be the heaviest we see of the day and this is also when we could hear an isolated rumble of thunder. Widely scattered showers continue through 4 p.m. Then after 4 p.m., the rain that is left will be spotty and light. After 8 p.m., the rain that is left is isolated. Basically, we still have a chance to see showers during trick-or-treat hours, but it's only going to be a passing shower that doesn't last very long. It's not going to be a washout this evening!

WIND ISSUES

The wind is going to be quite noticeable today! We will observe the highest winds of the day between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. That's when winds will be in from the southwest at 20-30 mph, gusting up to 45 mph. The wind will come down a little bit as we head into the evening hours for Trick or Treating, but I still call it breezy weather. Winds this evening will be from the southwest at 10-20 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

After today's cold front passes, it's going to turn much cooler for Friday and Saturday. But it also just gets the forecast back to normal! We'll see a high of 62 on Friday with a mostly sunny sky. Saturday will be mostly sunny and pleasant with a high of 64 degrees.

