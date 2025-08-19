TIMELINE: Storm chances return today

Storm chances are back today, and as much as I’m sure we’d all like to see rainfall, this is not a system that will bring rain to every single town.

The morning starts mostly clear and muggy. We’ll start at 72 and warm to 92 this afternoon. Clouds will begin to increase in the early afternoon, but storm chances should hold off until 5 p.m. Then, storms will develop in our northern locations and push south and southeast throughout the rest of the evening. Storm chances should wrap up as the front falls apart before midnight. This is why storms aren’t guaranteed everywhere; the line will look more defined to the north but is expected to break up later in the evening.

WCPO 7 p.m. FutureView

The sky stays mostly cloudy overnight as we drop to 71 for a low. It will be another muggy and warm night.

The chance for rain does not linger into Wednesday’s forecast. However, clouds are going to hang around for most of the day, giving us a mostly cloudy sky. This will help keep down the heat. Temperatures will only top out in the low 80s tomorrow.

We are back to seasonal temperatures for Thursday through Saturday. Then, Sunday’s cold front moves through with no rain, but a big shift in temperatures and humidity that will give us a gorgeous stretch of weather next week.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly clear

Muggy

Low: 72

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny, hot and humid

Spotty storms after 5 p.m.

High: 92

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Still muggy

Low: 71

WEDNESDAY

Mostly cloudy

Not as hot

High: 83

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Still warm

Low: 67

