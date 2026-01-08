TIMELINE: Multiple rounds of rain, when it all begins

We saw a little window of sunshine on Wednesday but now it's back to the clouds for several days and chances for rainfall.

Thursday morning starts dry and mostly cloudy. We could see a little bit of patchy fog developing but it won't be dense enough to slow down your drive into work today. Temperatures are in the mid 30s. We'll warm quickly today as a warm front lifts into the Ohio Valley. By noon we'll be at 53 degrees and by 4 p.m., temperatures surge into the low 60s. Rain is going to move in this afternoon too, but it's not a total washout. We are expecting spotty, light showers between 2-4 p.m and then just isolated chances for the rest of the day.

WCPO Light rain arrives Thursday afternoon

Spotty, light showers continue tonight as temperatures hold steady in the mid 50s.

Friday morning starts with scattered showers and an overcast sky. This will lead to wet travel as we start the day. But by Friday afternoon, the chance for rain is rather slim, dropping to less than 30%. The sky will be mostly cloudy and temperatures end up in the mid 60s.

The next best chance for rain comes in Friday night and into Saturday morning. Widespread rain is expected, heaviest to the southeast. We should see scattered showers through the early afternoon hours on Saturday. Then colder air comes rushing back into the Tri-State.

Late Saturday evening, Saturday night and Sunday morning will bring the chance for isolated snow showers and flurries, but it will be difficult to see any accumulation, especially after all the warm weather we are seeing the next 3 days. Sunday's big story will be the blast of cold air! Highs will only end up around 33 degrees but it will only feel like 17-20° due to the windy conditions.

WCPO Sunday's wind chills

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Patchy fog

Low: 35

THURSDAY

Overcast

Isolated afternoon showers

High: 62

THURSDAY NIGHT

Spotty showers

Overcast, breezy

Low: 56

FRIDAY

Morning showers

Overcast afternoon

High: 65

FRIDAY NIGHT

Showers likely

Overcast

Low: 50

Want this forecast delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for the daily forecast email newsletter here.

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========