TIMELINE: How long rain lasts today

Rain has moved into the Tri-State and it could have an impact on your drive into work today. Tune into Good Morning Tri-State for the latest on the rain and travel related issues.

TIMING :



Now to 8 a.m .: Widely scattered showers, wet travel

.: Widely scattered showers, wet travel 8 a.m. to Noon : Spotty showers continue, overcast

: Spotty showers continue, overcast Noon to 3 p.m .: Showers turn isolated and mainly east of I-75, Indiana dries out

.: Showers turn isolated and mainly east of I-75, Indiana dries out 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.: Clouds decrease, rain ends, brief window of sun before the sun sets

Rain will be widespread for the morning drive. After 9 a.m., showers start to break up a little bit but we'll continue to see hit-or-miss showers well through the noon hour. It's in the 12 to 3 p.m. timeframe that showers finally turn isolated and shift east of I-75. Before the sun sets, we should see decreasing clouds and highs in the upper 60s. Winds will be in from the southwest this afternoon at 10 to 15 mph.

The overnight hours will be partly cloudy and dry with a low of 47 degrees.

Another cold front will pass through our area tomorrow. This will bring in isolated showers around midday Wednesday and then temperatures start to tumble. We'll see temperatures falling earlier than normal tomorrow as this colder air invades! Highs end up around 55 degrees at 1 p.m.

And then it turns significantly colder! Temperatures on Thursday start at 34 degrees and barely make it to 40 degrees. Low pressure to our north will send moisture from the Great Lakes region into our area as scattered snow showers throughout Thursday. It's possible to see some slushy accumulations on elevated and grassy surfaces. Roads should stay wet as pavement temperatures are well above freezing.

MORNING RUSH

Rain likely

Overcast & mild

Low: 57

TUESDAY

Morning rain likely

Rain tapers off the in afternoon

High: 68

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Dry

Low: 47

WEDNESDAY

Mostly cloudy, falling temps

Isolated midday showers

High: 55

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Much colder

Low: 34

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========