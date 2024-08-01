TIMELINE: Another risk for severe storms today

We are looking at another day where strong to severe storms are possible in the afternoon hours. Like Wednesday's forecast, how things play out on the radar this morning could highly impact the strength of what develops in the afternoon, so lets break it down!
There's the potential to see isolated showers and storms developing again around daybreak. If for some reason this rain doesn't develop, the atmosphere will be in a more favorable shape to support severe storms this afternoon. Temperatures are in the low 70s this morning.
After noon, scattered storms will start developing. Again, depending on what we do or don't see this morning, rain could start as early as 1 p.m. or several hours later, closer to the evening drive. It's a day to keep an eye to the sky and check the radar. If we do end up with some severe activity this afternoon, the top concern will be damaging wind gusts. This is not a setup for large hail or tornadoes today. Our high rises to 90 with a heat index of 99 degrees.
If I was to pin point a time of day where storms are most likely, I would highlight 2-8 p.m.
We'll see more rounds of showers and storms on Friday's forecast. The SPC has our area in a "marginal risk" for severe storms. So potentially the storms aren't as strong but again, the wind is the concern if we see anything. Friday will top out at 87.
MORNING RUSH
Mostly cloudy
Isolated showers and storms
Low: 70
THURSDAY
Scattered storms likely in the afternoon
Some strong to severe
High: 90
THURSDAY NIGHT
Slight rain chance
Mostly cloudy
Low: 73
FRIDAY
Scattered storm chance
Marginal risk for severe weather
High: 87
FRIDAY NIGHT
Slight chance for rain
Mostly cloudy, muggy
Low: 69
