Time to hit the road? Your local and region outlook

For millions of Americans, it's time to hit the road! And we have good news to pass along locally and regionally for your travel conditions. But pack a coat for your travels as it's turning colder outside.

Wednesday will be overcast to start with some morning drizzle still left. Temperatures are in the low 40s. We'll warm to 47 this afternoon with a mostly cloudy sky. But beyond a few drizzle reports this morning, the rest of the day is dry and roads are dry. Regionally, the same can be said as a drier airmass takes over.

WCPO Wednesday Travel



Thursday will be mostly sunny and seasonal here in the Cincinnati area. Temperatures warm to the low 50s with a southwest wind at 10 mph. No rain is expected locally or regionally! There's actually a cold front passing tomorrow but it doesn't bring any precipitation but it will drop temperatures in the days ahead.

WCPO Thursday Travel



And Friday is another dry day with a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures start around the freezing mark in the morning for Black Friday shoppers. And we are trending a little colder so highs only hit the mid 40s.

WCPO Friday Travel



Highs over the weekend will be in the mid 40s as well. Sunday is the next day where some light rain could pass and the timing on this has sped up. It looks like this rain could fall during the Bengals game at Paycor Stadium.

MORNING RUSH

Overcast

Some drizzle

Low: 42

WEDNESDAY

Overcast

To mostly cloudy

High: 47

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Clouds move out

Colder

Low: 33

THANKSGIVING

Mostly sunny

Seasonal

High: 53

THURSDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Cool but normal

Low: 32

