Thursday's forecast again brings in storm chances

There's no surprise we are talking about rain again today, it all comes down to the timing and that's what we are here for.

The first batch of showers that I'm watching today are forming out in western Kentucky and southern Illinois this morning. If this activity holds together and expands a bit, we could see our first isolated showers and storms around 9 a.m. to noon. This is actively in the "watch it" category and it wouldn't turn severe.

Where the weather models agree a bit more in today's forecast is regarding the afternoon potential for showers and storms. With a boundary stalled out over the Ohio Valley, afternoon heating will help new scattered showers and storms develop across the Tri-State. This will be hit or miss activity from 2 p.m. through sunset, if not a little later. Highs will rise to the mid 70s today.

Tonight's forecast is dry with a low of 63.

Friday will bring another round of showers and storms, but it doesn't impact the entire day. It looks like the morning will be dry with a partly cloudy sky and potentially staying dry for much of the afternoon too. We'll warm to 81 degrees. I'm seeing the best chances for a line of showers and storms later in the evening, potentially after 6 p.m. for much of the Tri-State and then storms continue into the night.

Saturday rain chances continue to look lower! Highs will be in the upper 70s. Sunday starts dry but the later part of the day will turn stormy, potentially with severe storms.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Dry start

Low: 65

THURSDAY

Mostly cloudy, isolated morning rain

Scattered showers and storm this afternoon

High: 76

THURSDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Dry window

Low: 63

FRIDAY

Partly cloudy

Late afternoon and evening storms

High: 81

FRIDAY NIGHT

Storms likely

Overcast

Low: 64

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========