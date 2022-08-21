Thunderstorms continue today, drier and warmer weather on the way

We're looking at another day with isolated thunderstorms. Some storms, especially in the afternoon, could turn severe.

It is muggy outside! Morning temperatures are starting in the upper 60s. Most of us are looking at partly to mostly cloudy skies. Late morning is when we're expecting a few thunderstorms to enter the viewing area. We'll see stronger thunderstorms after noon with heavy rain and strong winds. Any daytime heating we get will fuel these storms. Storms are expected to be spotty, just like Saturday. Highs today will only reach the low 80s.

We'll see a few showers and thunderstorms this evening but eventually ending by tonight. Lows will fall to the mid 60s. Monday morning starts off dry, but a few showers are expected later in the day. These showers will not look like this weekend's rain. Highs will be in the low 80s again.

We'll dry out and eventually get to the upper 80s by the end of the week.

SUNDAY

Isolated t'storms

Partly to mostly cloudy

High: 82

SUNDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Muggy

Low: 65

MONDAY

Few showers

Partly cloudy

High: 81

MONDAY NIGHT

Staying dry

Partly cloudy

Low: 63

