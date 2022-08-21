Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Thunderstorms continue today, drier and warmer weather on the way

Highs in the low 80s
rain downtown cincinnati
Lot Tan/WCPO
rain downtown cincinnati
Posted at 5:07 AM, Aug 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-21 05:07:10-04

We're looking at another day with isolated thunderstorms. Some storms, especially in the afternoon, could turn severe.

It is muggy outside! Morning temperatures are starting in the upper 60s. Most of us are looking at partly to mostly cloudy skies. Late morning is when we're expecting a few thunderstorms to enter the viewing area. We'll see stronger thunderstorms after noon with heavy rain and strong winds. Any daytime heating we get will fuel these storms. Storms are expected to be spotty, just like Saturday. Highs today will only reach the low 80s.

We'll see a few showers and thunderstorms this evening but eventually ending by tonight. Lows will fall to the mid 60s. Monday morning starts off dry, but a few showers are expected later in the day. These showers will not look like this weekend's rain. Highs will be in the low 80s again.

We'll dry out and eventually get to the upper 80s by the end of the week.

SUNDAY
Isolated t'storms
Partly to mostly cloudy
High: 82

SUNDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Muggy
Low: 65

MONDAY
Few showers
Partly cloudy
High: 81

MONDAY NIGHT
Staying dry
Partly cloudy
Low: 63

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:12 PM, Dec 17, 2018