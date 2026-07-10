The weekend forecast brings rain

We've seen a few isolated showers and lightning strikes on the radar early this morning but it certainly won't be a widespread issue early on.

As we push through the mid-morning hours we could see a few more downpours develop and push over the 275 loop area, but those won't last long.

Baron Today

There's a lot of dry time today as temps climb back to the mid 80s. Once we get to the evening hours, there will be better chances for a few showers and storms but it still remains isolated.

Tonight we dip down to around 70 and upper 60s with those isolated chances lingering.

We have the potential for a "cool" afternoon tomorrow. Depending on when rain moves in we could see temps top out in the low 80s. Keep in mind, our Flood Watch for NKY and Clermont County remains in effect through Saturday night.

baron Saturday

Sunday looks really nice, though. Mostly sunny and temps in the mid 80s.

THIS MORNING

Scattered showers

Few Storms

Low: 71

TODAY

AM rain fades

Isolated afternoon showers

High: 85

TONIGHT

Scattered showers

A few storms

Low: 68

TOMORROW

Lingering rain

Mild

High: 84

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