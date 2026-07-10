The weekend forecast brings rain

We've seen a few isolated showers and lightning strikes on the radar early this morning but it certainly won't be a widespread issue early on.
As we push through the mid-morning hours we could see a few more downpours develop and push over the 275 loop area, but those won't last long.
There's a lot of dry time today as temps climb back to the mid 80s. Once we get to the evening hours, there will be better chances for a few showers and storms but it still remains isolated.
Tonight we dip down to around 70 and upper 60s with those isolated chances lingering.
We have the potential for a "cool" afternoon tomorrow. Depending on when rain moves in we could see temps top out in the low 80s. Keep in mind, our Flood Watch for NKY and Clermont County remains in effect through Saturday night.
Sunday looks really nice, though. Mostly sunny and temps in the mid 80s.
THIS MORNING
Scattered showers
Few Storms
Low: 71
TODAY
AM rain fades
Isolated afternoon showers
High: 85
TONIGHT
Scattered showers
A few storms
Low: 68
TOMORROW
Lingering rain
Mild
High: 84
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